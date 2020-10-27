Watch: Cong leaders share Chirag Paswan's video discussing 'baal ka texture' in front of father's image, label him 'feku'

A day before the ballots open in Bihar, Congress accounts on Twitter shared a video clip where Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan appear to display a series of vain antics before a photograph of his father - the late LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan. The viral video clip being circulated on social media shows Chirag instructing a cameraperson on how to frame him properly in his lens and just being overly concerned about his appearance in the footage.

"Are bhai texture alag hota hai har kisi ke baal ka...," Chirag is heard saying the viral video clip, before asking the cameraperson if he was shooting with a single camera. This loosely translates to: "Everyone has a different texture to their hair."

He was also seen fudging up his lines while remembering the script of a speech that he was supposed to deliver in the front of the camera."

"Azadi ke 75 saal baad bhi Bihar ko pichhda pradesh kaha jaata hai.. And I lost the plot. Let's do this from the beginning," he was seen saying.

Twitter users lost no time in mocking the LJP leader for displaying a superfluous concern about his appearance, hair, and make-up in front of the camera, a day ahead of the crucial assembly polls that tests his fealty. Presumably, some users also took offence at Chirag showing such exorbitant concern about his appearance just beside a photograph of his late father.

Some users even drew a parallel to another leader who reportedly puts enormous care into carefully constructing his pose in photographs as well — Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Check out some of the reactions here: