'Nitish Kumar chose Tejashwi Yadav because...': Prashant Kishor's latest comment on Bihar CM

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has once again commented on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's political decision. Kishor on Friday said that the Bihar CM chose Tejashwi Yadav as the Deputy CM because he knows that after 2025 he won’t be the CM and Bihar will suffer under Yadav which will result in people again coming back and choosing Nitish Kumar as the state CM.

"He (Nitish Kumar) wants to continue his legacy so he doesn’t want someone better than him to come to power," Prashant Kishor said.

Not long ago, Kumar had declared that RJD's Tejashwi Yadav will lead the seven party grand alliance in the 2025 election.

Tejaswi Yadav's convoy stopped

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla today tweeted a video of Yadav losing temper at his constituency people while they demanded for basic utilities.

Prashant Kishor too tweeted a video wherein protestors lay in front of Yadav's car demanding they be heard. He slammed Tejashwi for not even coming out of his car to talk to the protesting people.

