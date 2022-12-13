Bihar CM Nitish Kumar declares Tejashwi Yadav as political heir

ANI

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister,Nitish Kumar on Monday put to rest all speculations on his political heir and declared that his deputy and RJD leader, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will lead the seven-parties grand alliance in the 2025 assembly elections.

Speaking at the legislature party meeting of Grand Alliance at Central Hall of Bihar legislature, Mr Nitish said, “I have done enough. I have no desire now. I declare the 2025 assembly elections will be led by Tejashwi ji.”

He appealed to the leaders of seven parties, including the Congress and Left parties to support and accept Tejashwi's leadership.

Mr Nitish on Sunday while inaugurating a dental college in his home district Nalanda also declared Tejashwi as the future of Bihar and leader of Grand Alliance. He said, “Now Tejashwi will develop Bihar. I will concentrate on only my mission - defeat BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.” He hoped that the GA leaders would co-operate Tejashwi for Bihar's development.

Reacting to Nitish's declaration, Tejashwi said, “Nitish ji will lead the Grand Alliance against BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

The RJD welcomed Nitish's decision of appointing Tejashwi as his successor in both government and organisation RJD spokesman Shakti Singh Yadav recalled in, the Grand Alliance led by JDU and RJD had defeated BJP in 2015 Bihar assembly elections.

Two announcements by Nitish Kumar in less than 24 hours declaring Tejashwi as his successor in both government and organisation indicate the move can lead to merger between RJD and JDU into a single entity.

RJD at its national council meeting in New Delhi had passed a resolution of change in party symbol and constitution.