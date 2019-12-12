Nishikant Dubey blames Congress for influx of illegal immigrants into Northeast

New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday held the Congress responsible for the influx of illegal immigrants into the Northeast.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour, Dubey, who represents Jharkhand's Godda constituency in Parliament, alleged that a Congress leader had facilitated illegal immigrations from Bangladesh.

The entire Northeast is converting to Christianity and it happened after Pope John Paul II's visit to the region in 1986, he claimed and blamed then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi for it.

Dubey's remarks came amidst protests in parts of the Northeast, particularly Assam, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which proposes to give citizenship to non-Muslim migrants who have come to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh facing religious persecution there.