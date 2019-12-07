Illegal immigrants land in cop net

Bhayandar: Six Bangladeshi immigrants, including two women, landed in the custody of the Thane (rural) police on Saturday for their illegal stay in the country. The arrest followed after officials from the special branch-I of the Mumbai CID received a tip-off on the presence of illegal immigrants in Mira Road. Based on the information, the team along with counterparts in the Naya Nagar police station swooped down on flats in the Lodha Complex area and rounded up six suspects.

According to the police, after the suspects failed to produce legitimate documents to authorise their stay in the country, they were arrested and booked under the relevant section of the Indian Passport Act and Foreigners Act. The police have tagged a note of caution to those who rent out their premises or employ staff especially domestic helps without verifying credentials.