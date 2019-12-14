Nirbhaya rape case convicts under depression, police keep a close watch: Tihar jail sources

New Delhi: The four convicts facing death in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case are under depression and Tihar Jail officials are keeping a close watch to ensure they do not harm themselves, prison sources said on Friday.

Four-five security personnel have been assigned to each of the four convicts, the sources said. The four - Akshay, Mukesh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma - have also reduced their food intake, they added. On Friday, senior officials, including Tihar Director General Sandeep Goel, visited Jail No 3, where the hanging will take place, to inspect the preparation and were satisfied with it.

The four convicts have been on a suicide watch since Ram Singh, one of the convicts, allegedly killed himself in 2013 but there is an increased monitoring now, the sources said. A juvenile, who was among the six accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board. He was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term. To ensure that any information is not leaked out in the high-profile case, Tihar jail officials phones have been put on surveillance.