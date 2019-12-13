Nirbhaya’s mother demands hanging of all accused ‘ASAP’

Asha Devi, Nirbhaya’s mother demanded hanging of all accused ‘as soon as possible’. She said that it’s been seven years now time has come. All accused in the case will be produced before the Patiala House Court on Friday (December 13). A 23-year-old medical student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012 in Delhi.