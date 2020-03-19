Nirbhaya convict Akshay Singh's wife faints outside court, threatens to kill self

In the divorce plea, she asserted that she does not want to live the life of a widow as her husband is set to be hanged. "My husband is innocent. I want to be legally divorced before he is hanged."

The four convicts are scheduled to be hanged by the noose for brutally raping and murdering a 23-year-old physiotherapy student on December 16, 2012. She was later dubbed "Nirbhaya" meaning the feraless as she battled for many days and even gave her statement despite thebrutality of her injuries.