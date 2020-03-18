Nirbhaya rape case: Convict Akshay Kumar Singh's wife files for divorce

New Delhi: In yet another ploy to delay hanging, wife of a Nirbhaya convict has filed for a divorce in a local court in Bihar's Aurangabad.

In the plea, the wife of convict Akshay Kumar Singh has said she does not want to live the life of a widow as her husband is set to be hanged on March 20. The court has posted the matter for March 19.

Punita, Akshaya's wife, has said, "My husband is innocent. I want to be legally divorced before he is hanged."

Punita's lawyer Mukesh Kumar Singh, speaking to media in Aurangabad said, "My client (Akshay Kumar Singh's wife Punita Singh) has a right to seek divorce from her husband.