 NIA Raids 7 Locations in Kashmir in NGO Terror Funding Case, Seizes Incriminating Documents & Devices
NIA had earlier conducted searches at 23 locations in this case in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Bangalore.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
ANI

As part of its continuing efforts to disrupt and dismantle the terror financing network in Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted widespread searches in four districts of the Valley in the NGO terror funding case relating to raising of funds for sponsoring terrorist activities.

Extensive raids were conducted at seven locations in Srinagar, Budgam, Kupwara and Pulwama districts, at the premises of Trusts and individuals associated with Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS), an NGO involved in raising funds for banned terrorist organisations. Raids were also conducted at locations associated with the NGO Programme Coordinator Khurram Parvej and his associate, Irfan Mehraj. 

NIA arrests 2 for raising funds for JKCCS

Both Parvez and Mehraj were arrested by the NIA in March this year after investigations revealed their role in raising funds for the JKCCS from various charities based abroad, and utilising these funds to foment trouble and terror in Jammu and Kashmir. Subsequent investigations revealed that the JKCCS NGO and the two arrested accused were actively involved in instigating and funding stone-pelting in and organised manner in the Valley. They had been working with various banned terrorist organisations operating in Jammu & Kashmir.

Sensitive documents seized

Several digital devices and incriminating documents related to financial transactions were seized in today’s searches in the case registered suo moto by the NIA on 8th October 2020.The case relates to activities of certain NGOs, trusts, societies and organisations involved in collecting funds domestically and abroad, and transferring the same to separatist and terrorist organisations to sustain terrorist and secessionist activities in Kashmir.

