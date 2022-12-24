Jammu and Kashmir: NIA conduts raids in Kathua in connection to narco-terrorism case

NIA personnel conducting raids in Kathua | Twitter

The National Investigation Agency conducted raids on Saturday, December 24, in Kathua in connection with cross border narcotics smuggling. According to reports, several locations are being raided in the Union Territory.

The raids are still on at the premises and hideouts of some suspects in these cases, sources told ANI.

Reportedly, the NIA officers from Delhi and Chandigarh arrived in Jammu and Kashmir to inspect the case of narco-terrorism, it is alleged that Pakistan has been sending large consignments of narcotics which is being sold in India and the money generated is used in funding terrorist activities in the union terriroty and Punjab.

The raids, according to a report in News 18, were largely conducted in Jammu region. In the raids started earlier this morning, NIA personnel have reportedly seized some devices and detained some persons,

The raids come a day after the central agency carried out raids at 14 raids in connection with cross-border terrorism. The search operation conducted on Friday covered places in Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore and Jammu districts.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday morning conducted raids at multiple locations in Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir in two separate cases having links to terror activities.

The agency had seized various incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards and digital storage devices from the searched premises.

With agency inputs