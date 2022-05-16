Delhi: NHRC team visits Mundka building fire site that claimed 27 lives, takes suo motu cognizance

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team Monday visited the commercial building in Mundka which was gutted in a massive fire on May 13.

Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports, Sunil Meena, NHRC DIG said, "We have taken suo moto cognizance of the incident and we looking into human rights violations," adding, "it is the first day of the probe, and will progress as we get more facts."

The National Human Rights Commission on Sunday issued notice to the Delhi government on the Mundka building fire incident that claimed 27 and asked for a report in two weeks.

"The Commission has issued notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi to submit a report to the Commission within two weeks including action taken against the responsible authorities/ officers, fixing the culpability and status of disbursement of the relief/ rehabilitation granted by the government, if any," read the statement.

Issuing the notice, the Commission observed that going by the contents of media reports, this appears to be the worst case of gross violation of human rights of the victims due to utter apathy and complete dereliction of statutory duties of public servants in the National capital of Delhi causing loss of valuable lives due to fire.

Notably, the Delhi police have arrested the owner of the four-storey building in Outer Delhi’s Mundka which caught fire two days ago, killing at least 27 persons and injuring several others.

The accused, identified as Manish Lakra, was handed over the property after the death of his father Baljeet Lakra in 2015, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said Mr Lakra was arrested after multiple raids were carried out across Delhi and Haryana.

A case has been lodged at the Mundka police station under IPC Sections pertaining to causing death by negligence, attempt to commit culpable homicide, and party to criminal conspiracy, among others.

On Sunday, the DCP said that only eight bodies out of the 27 persons killed so far had been identified and the rest were awaiting forensic reports of DNA samples.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the Mundka building fire incident.

Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had visited the site of the blaze to take stock of the situation.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 03:29 PM IST