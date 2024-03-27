NHRC Issues Notice To Bihar Govt Over Delayed Police Action In Darbhanga Minor Girl's Sexual Assault Case

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that in Darbhanga District of Bihar, the police failed to know till the death of a 13-year-old rape victim that her parents and the village Panchayat tried to settle the case by asking her tormentor to pay Rs. 1.25 lakh to the family. Reportedly, after receiving the amount the victim’s family sent her to the house of the accused saying nobody would marry her.

She stayed with the accused for 5 days before being thrown out. Subsequently, she was sent by her parents to her elder sister’s house where she died 16 days after her sexual assault on 1st March, 2024.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to the violation of human rights of the victim girl. Accordingly, the Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Government of Bihar calling for a detailed report within six weeks. It should also include the status of the investigation conducted in the matter. The response from the authorities is expected at the earliest but not later than 6 weeks.

According to the media report, on 19th March, 2024, the victim was sexually assaulted by a man of the same village when she had gone to graze the cattle in the area coming under the jurisdiction of Vazidpur Police Station in Darbhanga district.

Reportedly, the victim was not provided with any medical treatment. The police exhumed the body of the victim and sent it for a post-mortem examination.