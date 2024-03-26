Pune: 19-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Circulating Nude Videos Of City-Based Minor Girl |

In a shocking incident in the city, a teen from Gujrat was arrested for circulating nude videos of the Pune-based girl, an official informed on Tuesday.

The FIR in this regard was lodged by the minor girl on Sunday.

As per the report by The Indian Express, the accused contacted the girl through the Snapchat instant messaging application in July 2023 and they further chatted on Instagram. The FIR states that the girl was blackmailed by the boy to send nude videos with a threat of circulating the chats and when she stopped chatting he circulated the nude photos and videos.

He was arrested after cops identified him after technical verification and was booked under sections 507 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

Man sends minor's nude pics to her family, booked

In December, Pune Police booked a case against an individual for reportedly sharing explicit photographs of a minor girl with her family. The man had developed a friendship with the girl while playing an online game called 'Free Fire', maintaining contact for two years without any physical meetings.

According to the allegations, the accused coerced the girl into sending nude photos via WhatsApp by threatening harm to her sister around June-July of this year. He purportedly demanded a relationship with the girl, threatening to circulate her explicit images to her family if she refused.

Subsequently, when the girl discontinued playing the game with him, he allegedly distributed her explicit photos to her father and grandmother during the Diwali period.

Upon discovering the images on their phones, the family members were deeply disturbed and promptly consulted with the girl before approaching the police on Thursday to file a complaint.

The accused was charged under pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.