'New journey begins': Former cricketer and TMC MLA Manoj Tiwary thanks Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee after oath-taking ceremony

At least 43 members of the third cabinet of the Mamata Banerjee government were on Monday sworn-in as ministers during a low-key ceremony at the Raj Bhawan, amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

With new faces in Miss Banerjee's ministry, crickter Manoj Tiwary made his entry officially by taking oath today at the ceremony. Tiwary, who played 12 One-day Internationals and three T20s for India, is one of the 15 new faces in the ministry and has been given the youth and sports portfolio.

Manoj took it to Twitter to express his gratitude towards Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee for giving him the opportunity to serve Bengal. He wrote, " This swearing-in ceremony has been an unprecedented experience for me. I would like to thank our favourite DIDI @MamataOfficial & my brother @abhishekaitc for having faith on me and giving this opportunity to serve the people of Bengal."