Newly elected TMC leaders take oath as members of West Bengal Cabinet

Members of the newly elected West Bengal government were sworn in on Monday at the Raj Bhavan. Visuals from the event indicate that while most of the lawmakers appeared in person, others were administered the oath via video call. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had been sworn in for a third term last week was also in attendance.

As per an update shared by news agency ANI, 43 TMC leaders were sworn in as ministers of the West Bengal cabinet. The oath was administered by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.