New Delhi: Fire breaks out at cyber crime police station in Rohini, records gutted

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the top floor of Delhi Police's cyber crime police station in Rohini Sector 17 on Wednesday. Some documents along with office records were gutted in the fire. No injuries have been reported in the mishap so far.
Spark from computer
As per officials, a call about the blaze was received at 3 pm following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said a spark from a computer system placed inside the station led to the fire.
