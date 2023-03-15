 New Delhi: Fire breaks out at cyber crime police station in Rohini, records gutted
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNew Delhi: Fire breaks out at cyber crime police station in Rohini, records gutted

New Delhi: Fire breaks out at cyber crime police station in Rohini, records gutted

No injuries have been reported in the mishap so far.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: Fire breaks out at cyber crime police station in Rohini, records gutted | ANI

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the top floor of Delhi Police's cyber crime police station in Rohini Sector 17 on Wednesday. Some documents along with office records were gutted in the fire. No injuries have been reported in the mishap so far.

Spark from computer

As per officials, a call about the blaze was received at 3 pm following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said a spark from a computer system placed inside the station led to the fire.

(with PTI inputs)

Read Also
Thane: Fire breaks out at Queens Care Hospital in Shil; no injuries reported
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DCW chief Swati Maliwal urges DGCA to 'limit the amount of alcohol' served on flights

DCW chief Swati Maliwal urges DGCA to 'limit the amount of alcohol' served on flights

New Delhi: Fire breaks out at cyber crime police station in Rohini, records gutted

New Delhi: Fire breaks out at cyber crime police station in Rohini, records gutted

Lt Gen Daljit Singh appointed as new DG of Armed Forces Medical Services

Lt Gen Daljit Singh appointed as new DG of Armed Forces Medical Services

WATCH: Bambiha gang members, who were planning to avenge Moosewala's killing, arrested by Chandigarh...

WATCH: Bambiha gang members, who were planning to avenge Moosewala's killing, arrested by Chandigarh...

India, World Bank sign loan agreement for 781 km Green National Highways in 4 states

India, World Bank sign loan agreement for 781 km Green National Highways in 4 states