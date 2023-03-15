Thane: Fire breaks out at Queens Care Hospital in Shil; no injuries reported

Representative | Pixabay

A fire broke out in a hospital in Thane, Maharashtra, and was extinguished in less than 30 minutes, an official said on Wednesday.

As per reports the fire broke out at Queens Care Hospital in Thane.

According to him, no one was injured in the fire, which was contained to the inverter, a power backup system, at the hospital, which is located on the first floor of a 17-storey building in Shil.

He said firefighters and a team from Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell arrived at the scene after being alerted about the fire, which started around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The fire was put out in less than 30 minutes, said RDMC chief Avinash Sawant, adding that no patient or hospital staff suffered any injuries.