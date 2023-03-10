New Delhi: Contraband including mobile phones, drugs & surgical blades seized from inmate in Tihar jail | ANI

New Delhi: Tihar jail officials on March 9, seized a pack of contraband containing 23 surgical blades, drugs, two touch screen phones, a SIM card and other related things at about 6:40am from Central Jail No. 3.

The jail staff searched inmates upon noticing suspicious movement of some inmates post which they were intercepted them and a thorough body search was conducted on them. All the contraband was found on one inmate.

Packet was thrown from inside jails walls

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the said packet was thrown inside the jail over the walls from the adjoining jail. The inmate who threw the packet inside has been identified. The matter has been reported to the police for further investigation and necessary action, prison officials said.

