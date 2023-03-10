e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNew Delhi: Contraband including mobile phones, drugs & surgical blades seized from inmate in Tihar jail

New Delhi: Contraband including mobile phones, drugs & surgical blades seized from inmate in Tihar jail

The jail staff searched inmates upon noticing suspicious movement of some inmates

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: Contraband including mobile phones, drugs & surgical blades seized from inmate in Tihar jail | ANI

New Delhi: Tihar jail officials on March 9, seized a pack of contraband containing 23 surgical blades, drugs, two touch screen phones, a SIM card and other related things at about 6:40am from Central Jail No. 3.

The jail staff searched inmates upon noticing suspicious movement of some inmates post which they were intercepted them and a thorough body search was conducted on them. All the contraband was found on one inmate.

Read Also
Delhi excise policy: ED team reaches Tihar Jail to question Manish Sisodia again
article-image

Packet was thrown from inside jails walls

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the said packet was thrown inside the jail over the walls from the adjoining jail. The inmate who threw the packet inside has been identified. The matter has been reported to the police for further investigation and necessary action, prison officials said.

Read Also
Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia arrested by ED after intense grilling in Tihar Jail
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Govt approves OBC Commission report for deciding reservations to posts of Mayors & Chairmen of...

UP: Govt approves OBC Commission report for deciding reservations to posts of Mayors & Chairmen of...

Chhattisgarh: Minor held for desecrating Netaji Bose statue with cigarette in Bilaspur

Chhattisgarh: Minor held for desecrating Netaji Bose statue with cigarette in Bilaspur

West Bengal: Uproar over Adenovirus, 'scam free' education system in the state

West Bengal: Uproar over Adenovirus, 'scam free' education system in the state

New Delhi: Contraband including mobile phones, drugs & surgical blades seized from inmate in Tihar...

New Delhi: Contraband including mobile phones, drugs & surgical blades seized from inmate in Tihar...

Karnataka: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Mandya, lay foundation of development projects worth...

Karnataka: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Mandya, lay foundation of development projects worth...