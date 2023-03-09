Delhi excise policy: ED team reaches Tihar Jail to question Manish Sisodia again

Manish Sisodia | PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has returned to Tihar Jail to question former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

According to sources within the investigation agency, they have permission to question Sisodia for three days.

AAP leader was previously questioned

Previously, the ED had questioned the AAP leader about alleged kickbacks of Rs 100 crore from the South Group via the hawala channel.

He was also questioned about Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai and K. Kavitha, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26 and later remanded him in judicial custody by Rouse Avenue District Courts.

His bail application is pending in court and will be heard on March 10.

(With IANS inputs)