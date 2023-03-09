e-Paper Get App
Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia arrested by ED after intense grilling in Tihar Jail

The senior Aam Aadmi Party leader is lodged in Tihar Jail and was grilled by the ED before arresting him on Thursday.

Updated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 07:07 PM IST
article-image
Manish Sisodia | PTI

Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the case pertaining to the liquor policy scam in the national capital.

The senior Aam Aadmi Party leader is lodged in Tihar Jail after being remanded to judicial custody and was grilled for 8 hours by the ED before arresting him.

Previously, the ED had questioned Sisodia about alleged kickbacks of Rs 100 crore from the South Group via the hawala channel.

Sisodia was initially arrested on February 26 by the Central Bureau of Investigation in its own case alleging irregular implementation of the now-scrapped Excise Policy in Delhi.

His bail application is pending in court and will be heard on March 10.

What is Manish Sisodia accused of?

Sisodia is accused of corruption in connection with a new liquor policy that was scrapped soon after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe. Sisodia resigned from his position in the Delhi cabinet just two days after his arrest.

What is the Delhi Liquor Policy Scam?

The Delhi liquor policy case has been making headlines in India, with allegations of corruption, bribery, and money laundering.

The AAP has strongly denied any wrongdoing, calling the arrests politically motivated. The case is expected to have implications for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, as the AAP has been trying to make it an issue in their campaign.

The case is also likely to put a spotlight on corruption in the liquor industry, which has long been a concern in India.

