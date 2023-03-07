President Droupadi Murmu accepts Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain’s resignations

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday accepted Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain’s resignation with immediate effect.

The President also approved the appointments of Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi Marlena as minister in the Delhi Cabinet.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had submitted the resignation letters of Sisodia and Jain to the President last week.

Sisodia and Jain resigned on the same day after the former was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam case.

Both Sisodia and Jain are lodged in Tihar Jail in the same case.

"President appoints Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj as ministers in the Delhi cabinet on the advice of Delhi CM, with effect from the date they are sworn in," the Ministry of Home Affairs informed.

