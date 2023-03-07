Arvind Kejirwal slams PM Modi over arrest of Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain; says 'Will perform puja whole day during Holi'

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

Arvind Kejriwal, criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the arrest of two of his top ministers, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, today declared that he will pray for the nation tomorrow during the Holi celebrations.

"A country where the Prime Minister jails people who provide good education and good health facilities to people and supports those who rob the country, it is worrying," Kejriwal said in a video message.

"I will meditate and pray for the country tomorrow. If you also think what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing is wrong and you, too, are worried about the country, then I urge you, after celebrating Holi, please take out time to pray for the country."

Sisodia and Jain are brave and can die for the country

"They are very brave. They can die for the country. No one can break their resolve. I am worried about the state of the country. There is no one to work for common man or listen to the common man," said Kejriwal.

"After 75 years, there is a person who has given the poorest the kind of education that was available only to the rich. That person is Manish Sisodia. Government hospitals across the country are in bad shape. After 75 years of independence, a person changed the face of health facilities and provided a new health model with mohalla clinics. That person is Satyendar Jain. But they are thrown in jail on false charges," he said.

ED to question Sisodia inside the prison

The Enforcement Directorate is set to question Manish Sisodia, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Tuesday in relation to the Delhi liquor policy case. This move is seen as a precursor to his possible arrest by the agency, which investigates financial crimes.