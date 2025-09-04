Delhi Rains: Portion Of NH-44 Caved In Near Alipur Amid Incessant Showers; Video

Delhi Rains: Portion Of NH-44 Caved In Near Alipur Amid Incessant Showers (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

New Delhi: Heavy rains battered Delhi for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, causing inconvenience to the residents. Amid the incessant rains, a portion of the flyover on National Highway 44 under the Alipur police station area caved in.

So far, there are no reports of any casualties. The incident took place at around 6 am near Alipur. The visuals that surfaced online showed a damaged auto near the portion of the road that caved in.

Visuals From The Spot:

#WATCH | Delhi | A portion of the flyover on National Highway 44 under the Alipur police station area caved in following heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/za3L1jKwdG — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2025

According to reports, the driver sustained injuries as the auto got stuck in the pit. He was rushed to a hospital. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The traffic has been diverted, causing inconvenience to the regular commuters. Notably, the NH-44 is a busy road.

The national capital region (NCR) is witnessing incessant showers for the past few days, ledainf to waterlogging and traffic jams. As heavy rainfall lashed the national capital on Thursday morning, the water level in the Yamuna River rose. Adding to the woes of the Delhiites, floodwaters entered homes in low-lying areas of the city. Authorities swung into action and evacuated people and cattle from the inundated areas.

The river is continuing to flow above the danger mark. The river water also entered the underpass near the Delhi Secretariat. The water level in the Yamuna River at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.48 metres at 7 am.

VIDEO | Delhi: Drone visuals from Loha Pul (Old Iron Bridge) as Yamuna swells past 207 metres in Delhi.



The water level in Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.48 metres at 7 am, even as floodwater from the raging river continued to inundate nearby areas.… pic.twitter.com/Pw5K1Aevx4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 4, 2025

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in Delhi and its adjoining, including Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad.

Delhi: Yamuna floodwaters enter underpass near Delhi Secretariat.#DelhiRains #yamunaflood



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/4DxO8KbJ55 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 4, 2025

SpiceJet on Thursday issued a travel advisory amid heavy downpour. The airline asked the passengers to keep check on the status of their flights due to incessant rainfall. “Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” SpiceJet said in a statement.