Delhi excise policy case: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Modi over arrest of Manish Sisodia

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to PM Narendra Modi over the arrest of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case.

Read the whole letter here:

Dear Shri. Modi ji,

I write this letter to invite the kind attention of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to the voices of protest that are being raised by leaders of several opposition parties, including some State Chief Ministers, on the arrest of Shri. Manish Sisodia, till recently a member of the Council of Ministers of the Dethi Government. While refraining from commenting on the merits of the case under investigation, let me submit that the arrest of Shri. Sisodia has lent further force to the argument about certain actions of the central investigation agencies. It is the golden principle of natural justice that justice should not only be done, but seem to be done too.

Shri. Manish Sisodia is an elected representative of the people and has been appearing before the investigating agencies in response to their summons. Unless the arrest was an imperative for preventing the impediment to the investigation, the desirable act would have been to avoid it.

As per information coming out in public domain, nothing incriminating like cash seizure has taken place in the case of Shri. Sisodid While law has to take its course, it is equally important that the widespread perception that Shri. Sisodia is being targeted for political reasons need to be dispelled. As we emphasise on the principle of cooperative federalism, excessive actions on the part of anyone concerned should be avoided.

In this matter, I hope that guidance from the Hon'ble Prime Minister will go a long way in changing the present perception, which is reflected in the letter of the important political leaders including some Chief Ministers in this matter.

