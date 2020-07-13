‘Never wanted a coup to fail more: Sara Pilot’s brother Omar Abdullah on Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot

On Monday, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah weighed in on the Rajasthan imbroglio by using the fleet option on Twitter.

The fleet-footed former CM, known for his prolific tweeting, wrote: “I never wanted a coup to fail more.”

While one might wonder why a former CM of Jammu and Kashmir is so worried about events in Rajasthan, beside being an avid political watcher, Abdullah is also Sachin Pilot’s brother-in-law.