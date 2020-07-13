‘Never wanted a coup to fail more: Sara Pilot’s brother Omar Abdullah on Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot

On Monday, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah weighed in on the Rajasthan imbroglio by using the fleet option on Twitter.
The fleet-footed former CM, known for his prolific tweeting, wrote: “I never wanted a coup to fail more.”
While one might wonder why a former CM of Jammu and Kashmir is so worried about events in Rajasthan, beside being an avid political watcher, Abdullah is also Sachin Pilot’s brother-in-law.
Sachin Pilot is married to Sara Pilot who Omar Abdullah’s sister and married the Rajasthan Deputy CM in 2004 and they have two children, Aaaran and Vehaan Pilot.
Incidentally, Sachin Pilot joined the Congress in 2003, was made MP in 2004 and at the tender age of 26. He was minister in at 32 and was PCC president at 36 and Deputy CM at 40.
