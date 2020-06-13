Nepal Parliament's session begins; likely to pass bill to redraw political map

Nepal Parliament's special session began on Saturday to discuss a key Constitution amendment bill tabled by the government to revise the country's political map, laying claim over the strategically key areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura along with border with India, despite strong protest by New Delhi.

The House of Representatives opened the discussion on the amendment bill which will be put for voting after the deliberations are over, said spokesman at the Parliament Rojnath Pandey.

He said the House has been working to put the bill to vote on Saturday.

Endorsement of the bill is certain as the Opposition Nepali Congress and Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal have vowed to back for the government bill to amend Schedule 3 of the constitution to update the national emblem by incorporating the new map, sources said.