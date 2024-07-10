'Negligence Of BJP Govt': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav On Unnao Road Accident That Claimed 18 Lives

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav |

Unnao (UP): Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has hit out at the BJP government in the state after the tragic accident that occurred on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway today claimed 18 lives. In a post on X, Yadav alleged the accident was the result of negligence of the BJP government.

He wrote, "The reason for the death of the 18 people in the accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway is the negligence of the BJP government. It is the subject of an investigation that- Despite the provision of special parking zones on the expressway, how were vehicles parked on the road? How did the monitoring of the parked vehicle go wrong despite CCTVs being installed? Are the CCTVs not working?"

लखनऊ-आगरा एक्सप्रेसवे पर हुए हादसे में 18 लोगों की मौत का कारण भाजपा सरकार की लापरवाही है।



ये जाँच का विषय है कि :



- एक्सप्रेसवे पर विशेष पार्किंग ज़ोन की व्यवस्था होते हुए भी, कोई वाहन बीच रास्ते में क्यों खड़ा हुआ था।

- ⁠CCTV के लगे रहने के बावजूद खड़े वाहन की निगरानी में… pic.twitter.com/xOme5NpnOJ — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 10, 2024

Questions Raised By Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav

He also raised questions about the presence of the highway police, patrolling services, towing assistance, and the mismanagement by the government. "Where was the highway police, was there no regular patrolling? How long did the highway ambulance service take after this accident and what was its role concerning the casualties? Why did the vehicle not receive towing assistance if it was broken down.? Is the money spent on the expressway being given to any other organization?", he questioned.

About The Unnao Road Accident

The incident occurred at 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday when a double-decker sleeper bus was travelling from Motihari, Bihar to Delhi and hit a milk- tanker from behind on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near the Gadha village in the Behtamujawar Police Station area.

While 18 were killed in the incident, 19 people were injured. Six of the injured were referred to Lucknow while the rest were referred to the District Hospital in Unnao for better treatment, as per officials. 20 people managed to escape unhurt.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs to the kin of the deceased while Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured.