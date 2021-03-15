Negative COVID-19 test report not necessary to participate in 'shahi snans' during Kumbh Mela: Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said on Sunday said that following COVID-19 precautions is necessary during the ongoing Haridwar Kumbh but no one should be deprived of taking a holy dip in the Ganga during it.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also said that a negative COVID-19 test report is not necessary to participate in the upcoming 'shahi snans' (holy bath) during the Kumbh Mela.

"I had asked not to stop people from coming here but they must follow COVID guideline. Devotees were afraid that they will not be allowed to enter if their COVID report will not be negative on which I confirmed, the report is not needed," Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Around 32-33 lakh devotees people participated in first 'shahi snan' and they left for their home peacefully. However, the upcoming three 'snans' will be challenging. We have increased bus services four times to help people reach Kumbh Mela easily from the border," he added.