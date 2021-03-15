'Like Lord Ram...': New Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat says PM Modi will be considered a god

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday appeared to elevate Prime Minister Narendra Modi to near-divine status, drawing a parallel with Lord Ram. Speaking at an event in Haridwar the newly appointed CM lauded Modi for his leadership amid the pandemic.

"We do not have to deprive people of taking a holy dip in the Ganga," said Rawat, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "unique working style" which, he said, enabled the government to take care of people's need even during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Contending that the Prime Minister's immense popularity set him apart from his predecessors, Rawat indicated that this was merely the precursor to loftier heights.

"Just like during earlier times, Lord Ram had done good work for society and so people started considering him as god, similarly, in future, the same thing will happen with our beloved Prime Minister too," he was quoted as saying in a Times of India report.

And while we're not quite sure how the Prime Minister feels about the recent remarks, social media users have been quite vocal. Many seem to have found the remarks somewhat "blasphemous" and irate comments litter social media. It must be noted here that the remarks are not necessarily critical of Prime Minister Modi, focusing primarily on Rawat's comments.

(With inputs from agencies)