NEET UG 2021: Here's when the medical entrance exam is likely to be conducted

In the wake of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) was conducted in September last year. This year, as of now, the National testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce the dates for NEET-UG 2021.

Last year, over 14.37 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam on September 13 despite the protest to postpone the exam amid the pandemic.

With the dates of several engineering entrances and board exams out, medical aspirants have been eagerly waiting for the dates of NEET UG 2021.

Now, speaking to TOI, Amit Khare, secretary, higher education stated that the exam will be conducted in the pen and paper mode between June and July 2021.

Khare also said that although there were demands for multiple sessions in the online mode, biology students might need more time to practise and get used to the computer-based exam. Thus, he added, before any such decision, they will give six to eight months’ notice.

He added that the exam dates will be announced soon.

In February, Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, while speaking to Times Now, had announced that the Ministry of Education is considering conducting NEET 2021 more than once, just like JEE Main 2021.

NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized medical/dental and other colleges/institutes in India.