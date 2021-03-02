NEET UG 2021: Medical entrance exam likely to be conducted offline; dates to be out soon

With the dates of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams and Joint Entrance Examination declared by the education minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, and the National Testing Agency (NTA), students have been eagerly waiting for an update on the medical entrance exam, NEET UG 2021.

After the education minister had declared that JEE Main would be conducted multiple times, students had been demanding the same for NEET UG.

However, as per the report by TOI, the NEET UG exam will have no changes this year. Speaking to TOI, Amit Khare, secretary, higher education, stated that the exam will be conducted in the pen and paper mode between June and July 2021.

Khare also stated that although there were demands for multiple sessions in the online mode, biology students might need more time to practise and get used to the computer-based exam. Thus, he added, before any such decision, they will give six to eight months’ notice.

He added that the exam dates will be announced soon.

In February, Pokhriyal, while speaking to Times Now, had announced that the Ministry of Education is considering conducting NEET 2021 more than once, just like JEE Main 2021.

Last year, NEET was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic—over 14.37 lakh candidates had appeared for it despite the protest to postpone the exam amid the pandemic.