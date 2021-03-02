ICSE, ISC board exams 2021: Click here for date sheet, COVID-19 guidelines, result date, practical exam for CISCE Class 10, 12

Result date of ICSE and ISC exams 2021

"The results will be issued through the convenors to the heads of schools by July. The results will not be available from the council's office in New Delhi, and no queries will be entertained from candidates, parents, or guardians," an official said.

Practical exams

The board said the Class 12 exam will begin on April 8 with Computer Science (Practical)-Planning Session, which will be a 90-minute paper, unlike the others starting on April 9 that will be for three hours.

Usually, the CICSE board exams are conducted in February-March. They were delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CBSE, which conducts board exams around the same time every year, has also deferred its exams to May-June this year.

The Class 12 timetable of CICSE notes that the date and time for practical exams of physics, chemistry, biology, biotechnology, Indian music (Hindustani), fashion designing, physical education, computer science (examination session), and home science (examination session), will be provided by the school concerned.

Rechecking

"Applications for recheck of answer scripts must be submitted online and must be received by the council's office no later than seven days from the day of declaration of the ISC 2021 examination results," CISCE Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon said.

Those willing to reappear for the exams in 2022, or candidates who will have to appear for a compartmental exam also need to fill up their applications online, he added.

CISCE exams 2020

Last year, the CICSE had to cancel its exams because of the spike in COVID-19 cases, and the result was announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme decided by the board.

As per the scheme, candidates were assessed based on the best three percentages obtained in subjects for which board exams were conducted, and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work were taken into account.

COVID-19 guidelines for ICSE and ISC exams 2021