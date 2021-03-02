ICSE, ISC board exams 2021: Click here for date sheet, COVID-19 guidelines, result date, practical exam for CISCE Class 10, 12

After several state boards, along with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), announced dates and timetable for the Class 10 and 12 board exams, students of the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) too had been eagerly waiting for their board exam dates.
Dates of ICSE and ISC exams
The council had earlier stated that the exam dates would be announced after the declaration of the assembly poll dates by the Election Commission (EC) for five states. The EC announced these dates on February 26.
Now, ending the wait of thousands of students, the council yesterday announced the dates of board exams for Class 10 and 12.
The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE)—Class 10—exam will be conducted from May 5 to June 7. The Indian School Certificate (ISC)—Class 12—exam will be conducted from April 8 to June 16.
Date sheets of ICSE and ISC exams 2021
Result date of ICSE and ISC exams 2021
"The results will be issued through the convenors to the heads of schools by July. The results will not be available from the council's office in New Delhi, and no queries will be entertained from candidates, parents, or guardians," an official said.
Practical exams
The board said the Class 12 exam will begin on April 8 with Computer Science (Practical)-Planning Session, which will be a 90-minute paper, unlike the others starting on April 9 that will be for three hours.
Usually, the CICSE board exams are conducted in February-March. They were delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CBSE, which conducts board exams around the same time every year, has also deferred its exams to May-June this year.
The Class 12 timetable of CICSE notes that the date and time for practical exams of physics, chemistry, biology, biotechnology, Indian music (Hindustani), fashion designing, physical education, computer science (examination session), and home science (examination session), will be provided by the school concerned.
Rechecking
"Applications for recheck of answer scripts must be submitted online and must be received by the council's office no later than seven days from the day of declaration of the ISC 2021 examination results," CISCE Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon said.
Those willing to reappear for the exams in 2022, or candidates who will have to appear for a compartmental exam also need to fill up their applications online, he added.
CISCE exams 2020
Last year, the CICSE had to cancel its exams because of the spike in COVID-19 cases, and the result was announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme decided by the board.
As per the scheme, candidates were assessed based on the best three percentages obtained in subjects for which board exams were conducted, and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work were taken into account.
COVID-19 guidelines for ICSE and ISC exams 2021
Candidates must reach the exam centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry into the school, to avoid overcrowding.
Candidates must ensure that they maintain social distancing within the school campus—a distance of at least 6 feet from each other.
Candidates must always follow the COVID-19 safety protocols strictly, by ensuring that they wear a face mask, carry a hand sanitizer, and avoid touching their face with their hands. The use of gloves is optional.
Candidates must carry their own stationery/art material and avoid sharing the same with other candidates.
Candidates should follow respiratory etiquette strictly while coughing or sneezing. This involves covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing.
Candidates must carry their own water bottles. They must not share food or water with others.
Candidates need to inform the supervising examiner/invigilator and follow the protocol laid down by the school if they are not feeling well.
Candidates should avoid overcrowding at all places on the school campus, i.e., washrooms, laboratories, classrooms, corridors, library, playground, etc.
Candidates need to strictly follow any additional safety instructions issued by the exam centre.
