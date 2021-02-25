NEET 2021: When will exam dates be announced?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already announced dates for the engineering entrance exam—JEE Main. However, medical students are eagerly waiting for the dates of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021.

As per the latest development, the dates will be announced by February-end or early-March.

The update was shared by NTA Director-General Vineet Joshi while speaking to India TV digital on the delay of the NEET 2021 dates.

Joshi said the process is taking time because 28 boards, two ministries, and the NTA is involved in brainstorming sessions.

Last year, NEET was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 14.37 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam on September 13 despite the protest to postpone the exams amid the pandemic.