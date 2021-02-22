ICSE, ISC exams 2021: Here's when CISCE will announce Class 10, 12 board exams timetable

As several state boards, along with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced dates and timetable for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, students of the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are eagerly waiting for the board exam dates.

As per the report by The Telegraph, CISCE will announce ICSE, ISC Exam Dates 2021 as soon as Election Commission releases the dates of the upcoming assembly election in the five states.

Once released, the schedule will be available on the official website of the council.

Gerry Arathoon, CISCE chief executive and secretary while speaking to The Telegraph stated, “As soon as the election dates are announced we will announce the schedule of Class 10 (ICSE) and 12 (ISC) boards. It could be within a day or two from the announcement. We are ready and waiting for the dates of the polls.”

Earlier, a circular sent by CICSE chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon to all school principals recently had stated that the exams will not be held as per their usual schedule in February considering the pandemic situation and the upcoming elections in five states. It had also stated that the dates of the exams will be announced at an appropriate time.