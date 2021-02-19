Mumbai: Schools affiliated to ICSE, ISC await board exam schedule

Schools affiliated to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have demanded clarity over schedule of the board examinations of Class 10 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Class 12 Indian School Certificate (ISC).

In response, the CISCE said board exams, which are usually conducted in February, have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

Schools said while other private and state boards have announced dates of Classes 10 and 12 board exams, the CISCE has not yet released the exam schedule. Nilofer Zaveri, a teacher of ICSE board school, said, "We are waiting for the Class 10 exam schedule so that we can help students to prepare for board exams accordingly. The CISCE should release the timetable soon because students need sufficient time to prepare."

Schools said generally ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board exams are conducted in February every academic year. Vishesh Mahajan, a teacher of ISC board said, "We need to conduct preliminary examinations and practicals tests. Considering the entire education system has shifted to online mode, students might have queries regarding certain concepts and lessons. We need to conduct revision and doubt solving lectures before the board exams."

The CISCE said, "Without a doubt, the schedule for ICSE and ISC 2021 examinations will not take place at the regular time in February or March, given the current pandemic situation in the country and notwithstanding the upcoming elections in five states as well. The dates for the examinations will be announced later, at the appropriate time."

Students said a tentative ICSE and ISC board exam schedule will relieve stress. Anaita Robinson, an ICSE student said, "I have been studying every day because I do not know whether I will have sufficient time to prepare for board exams once the final dates are announced." While Rajiv Joshi, an ISC student said, "I need to appear for practical exams which are conducted before the theory board exams. It will help reduce stress if we know the tentative exam dates."