 VIDEO: Gurugram Businessman Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car; Driver On The Run
CCTV footage shows the incident occurred around 7:15 am on Wednesday. Jain can be seen cycling in the left lane when the Santro hits him from behind, despite having ample space to pass safely.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
article-image

Gurugram-based businessman Amitabh Jain, 58, who was run over by a speeding Santro car while cycling in DLF Phase 2 on Wednesday, succumbed to his injuries hours after the crash. The fatal incident was captured on a CCTV camera, and the footage has since gone viral on social media. The clip shows the exact moment the white Santro car struck the cyclist.

According to reports, Jain sustained critical injuries in the accident, and the car driver fled the scene, leaving him to die.

CCTV footage shows the incident occurred around 7:15 am on Wednesday. Jain can be seen cycling in the left lane when the Santro hits him from behind, despite having ample space to pass safely. There was clearly enough room for the car to overtake the cycle.

A case was filed shortly after the accident, and more serious charges are expected to be added following the victim’s death.

Police said they traced the car’s registration number using CCTV footage. They have identified the owner and launched efforts to locate him. Officers visited the address listed in the registration records but did not find the car or its owner. A search operation is now underway.

Investigators are also examining whether the hit-and-run may have been a premeditated attack linked to a personal dispute with the businessman.

Cyclists, like pedestrians and motorcyclists, remain extremely vulnerable on Indian roads. Most cities, including Delhi, lack dedicated and protected cycling lanes. Government data shows that more than 4,000 cyclists died in road accidents in 2022 and 2023.

