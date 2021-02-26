NEET 2021 twice a year? Latest update on medical entrance exam dates

With the dates of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams and Joint Entrance Examination declared by the education minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, and the National Testing Agency (NTA), students are now eagerly waiting for an update on the medical entrance exam, NEET 2021.

After the education minister had declared that JEE Main would be conducted multiple times, students had been pressing the demand that NEET too be held multiple times in a year.

Earlier this month, Pokhriyal, while speaking to Times Now, had announced that the Ministry of Education is considering conducting NEET 2021 more than once, just like JEE Main 2021.

Now, as per the report by India TV Digital, the NTA has also written to the Union Health Ministry about the same. The report states that the NTA has asked the ministry whether the medical entrance test could be conducted twice a year. The NTA has also stated that the move would lessen the stress and pressure on students.