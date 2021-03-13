NEET UG 2021: All you need to know about the medical entrance exams

Ending the wait of the thousands of students preparing for the medical entrance test, the National Testing Agency (NTA) yesterday announced the dates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) held for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

The NEET (UG), 2021 will be conducted by NTA on August 1, 2021.

The NEET is usually held once a year by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the first Sunday of May. However, this exam will be held in August due to COVID-19 related delays.

Following the announcement of four attempts this year for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) for admissions to engineering, architecture and technical UG programmes, students had appealed that there should be multiple attempts for NEET 2021 too.

However, the exam will be conducted once a year in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, through pen and paper mode.

Earlier, while speaking to TOI, Amit Khare, secretary, higher education, had said that although there were demands for multiple sessions in the online mode, biology students might need more time to practise and get used to the computer-based exam. Thus, he added, before any such decision, they will give six to eight months’ notice.