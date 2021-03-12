Exams 2021: Click here for latest timetables for Class 10, Class 12 board exams of CBSE, ICSE, state boards

As the dates for board exams of the several state boards along with CBSE and CISCE out, students are now preparing for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

Many exams were postponed and bords cancelled few papers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and followed lockdown in 2020. This year also, although the exam schedules are out, many boards are making changes in the final schedule.

In addition to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the CISCE and several states including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan have declared the timetable and dates for the class 10 and class 12 board exams which are slated to be held in 2021.

We have collated a list of dates of Class 10 and 12 board exams here:

CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 theory examination dates have been revised, announced the board on Friday. The dates for CBSE Class 12 theory examinations have been changed from May 4 to June 11 to May 4 to June 14, 2021. Also, the board has released guidelines for the conduct of practical exams for Class 10 and 12 students.

According to the revised schedule, the Class 10 Science exam paper has been postponed from May 15 to May 21. While, the Mathematics subject exam which was scheduled for May 21, will now be held on June 2. The exam will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

While for the Class 12 Science stream, the Physics exam paper which was scheduled for May 13 has been postponed to June 8.

For the Class 12 Commerce stream, the exam date for Mathematics and Applied Mathematic paper has been revised and will be conducted on May 31.

In addition, for the Class 12 Arts stream, the exam for Geography Paper, which was earlier scheduled for June 2, will now be held on June 3.

In addition, the CBSE announced guidelines for the conduct of practical exams offline for Class 10 and 12 from March 1 to June 11, 2021. The board said, "Schools will conduct practical exams in two sessions in a day if the number of students is more than 20 per batch. All Covid-19 SOPs and safety measures will be followed at all exam centres."

The revised schedule of CBSE Class 10 and 12 theory examinations is available at cbse.gov.in.

CICSE

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had released the revised schedule for ICSE and ISC 2021 examinations on its official website.

Click here for the ISC 2021 revised timetable.

Click here for the ICSE 2021 revised timetable.

Maharashtra

This year, Class 12 HSC board theory examinations are scheduled to be conducted offline from April 23 to May 21, 2021, and Class 10 SSC exams from April 29 to May 20, 2021.

The final exam timetable is available at https://mahahsscboard.org/.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced that TN Board Exam 2021 for Class 10 and Class 11 has been cancelled in the state for this year.

Uttarakhand

The dates of Uttarakhand board exams 2021 have been announced for students of Class 10 and 12. The exams will begin on May 4.

Jharkhand JAC Class 10 and Class 12 board exams

Jharkhand JAC Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be held from May 4, 2021.

Andhra Pradesh

The annual public examinations for Class 10 students in Andhra Pradesh will be held from June 7 to 16. The 2021-22 academic year for schools will begin on July 1 after the summer vacation from May 16 to June 30, state Education Minister A Suresh confirmed.