Click here for timetable of JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, NEET, WBJEE, KCET, KLEEE, VITEEE, TS EAMCET and other competitive admission exams

As the exam season is drawing near, several agencies and colleges responsible for holding engineering, medical and pharmacy courses entrance exams have declared the dates.

We have collated a list of dates of various entrance exams for you:

JEE Mains 2021

This year the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April and May. While the first session was held in between February 23 to 26, the next sessions of the exam will take place between March 15-18, April 27-30 and May 24-28.

JEE Advanced 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be conducted on July 3, 2021.

NEET 2020

While the exam dates for the JEE Main were announced, there is no official update on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2021 exam date. Last year, NEET was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The education ministry has not yet announced the dates for the NEET 2021.

BITSAT 2021

BITS Pilani has released BITSAT 2021 exam dates along with the official brochure. BITSAT 2021 will be conducted as a computer-based exam tentatively in July (June 24 – 30, 2021) for admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes of BITS Pilani Campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.

Telangana - EAMCET

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released a timetable for the Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET).

As per the schedule, common entrance tests will be held from July 5 to July 9.

West Bengal - WBJEE

The date for the West Bengal joint entrance exam has been announced—it will be held on 11 July 2021.

NEET PG

The entrance for postgraduate medical courses - NEET PG 2021 - will be held on 18 April across the country on a computer-based platform.

VITEEE

Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) will be held from June 18 to June 26, 2021. It is held every year for admission to Engineering programmes offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

KLEEE

KL University Engineering Entrance Examination's Phase 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 24th,25th, and 26th March 2021. On the other hand, the Phase 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted in the 2nd week of April 2021.

KCET

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) will be held on July 7 and 8. On July 7, the test will be held for Biology and Mathematics, and for Physics and Chemistry, on July 8. The examinations for the Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga students will be held on July 9, 2021.

SMIT Online Test 2021

SMIT Online Test 2021 for B.Tech Admission is on 14-15 April 2021.