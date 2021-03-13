Click here for updated dates of JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, NEET, WBJEE, KCET, KLEEE, VITEEE, TS EAMCET and other competitive admission exams

The dates of various medical and engineering entrance exams have been declared by the relevant authorities. Last year the exam schedule was disrupted by COVID-19 and followed lockdown. This year also the exams are delayed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

We have collated a list of dates of various entrance exams for you:

JEE Mains 2021

This year, JEE Main will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April, and May. While the first session was held between February 23 and 26, the next ones will take place between March 15 and 18, April 27 and 30, and May 24 and 28.

JEE Advanced 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be conducted on July 3, 2021.

NEET 2021

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses will be conducted on August 1, the Ministry of Education's National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday.

"The NEET (UG), 2021, is going to be conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses as per the relevant norms, guidelines and regulations notified by the regulatory bodies concerned.

"The exam will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, through pen and paper mode on August 1," the NTA said in the official notification.

NEET PG

The entrance for postgraduate medical courses - NEET PG 2021 - will be held on 18 April across the country on a computer-based platform.

WBJEE

The date for the West Bengal joint entrance exam has been announced—it will be held on 11 July 2021.

BITSAT

BITS Pilani has released BITSAT 2021 exam dates along with the official brochure. BITSAT 2021 will be conducted as a computer-based exam tentatively in July (June 24 – 30, 2021) for admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes of BITS Pilani Campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.

Telangana - EAMCET

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released a timetable for the Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET).

As per the schedule, common entrance tests will be held from July 5 to July 9.

VITEEE

Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) will be held from June 18 to June 26, 2021. It is held every year for admission to Engineering programmes offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

KLEEE

KL University Engineering Entrance Examination's Phase 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 24th,25th, and 26th March 2021. On the other hand, the Phase 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted in the 2nd week of April 2021.

KCET

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) will be held on July 7 and 8. On July 7, the test will be held for Biology and Mathematics, and for Physics and Chemistry, on July 8. The examinations for the Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga students will be held on July 9, 2021.

SMIT Online Test 2021

SMIT Online Test 2021 for B.Tech Admission is on 14-15 April 2021.