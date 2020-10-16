India

NEET-UG 2020: NTA to declare result on ntaneet.nic.in today; click here for more details

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG result 2020 today.

Once released, students will be able to check their result on ntaneet.nic.in.

Earlier, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had informed that October 16.

Steps to check your results:

Step 1: Visit ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your date of birth, security pin and roll number

Step 3: After this, the results will be displayed

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout of for future reference

