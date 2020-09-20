NEET PG Exam 2021 and other exam dates released: Here's all you need to know

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released date for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Post Graduate) 2021. According to NBE's official website, the NEET PG Exam 2021 will conducted on January 10, 2021. Candidates can check the notice on natboard.edu.in.

Meanwhile, the NBE has announced the provisional examination dates of FMGE Dec 2020 session, NEET MDS Exam, and DNB PDCET 2021. According to official information, NEET MDS 2021 will be conducted on December 16, 2020, while FMGE 2020 session will conducted on December 4, 2020.

Schedule of forthcoming Computer Based Tests (CBTs):

FMGE Dec 2020 session: 4th December 2020

NEET MDS 2021: 16th December 2020

NEET PG 2021: 10th January 2021

DNB PDCET 2021 admission session: 28th January 2021

"The Information Bulletins and the Application forms for above mentioned examinations shall be published on NBE website https://nbe.edu.in in due course," NBE said in a statement.

The NEET PG is conducted every year for 10,821 Master of Surgery (MS), 19,953 Doctor of Medicine (MD), and 1,979 PG Diploma seats at 6,102 institutions. NEET MDS is conducted for admission to 6,501 seats -- 50% All India Quota (AIQ) and 50% state quota -- in participating institutions.