NEET UG 2020: Result to be declared on October 16 at ntaneet.nic.in and nta.ac.in

Result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) will be out on October 16.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal informed on Monday that the result will be declared on the official website of NTA or NEET at ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in.
Once released, students will be able to check their result on ntaneet.nic.in.
Steps to check your results:
Step 1: Visit ntaneet.nic.in
Step 2: Enter your date of birth, security pin and roll number
Step 3: After this, the results will be displayed
Step 4: Download the result and take a printout of for future reference
