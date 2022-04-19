Protestors greet Tamil Nadu Governor with 'Black flags' during Mayiladuthurai visit over NEET Bill

The political strains in Tamil Nadu over Governor R N Ravi holding up the NEET exemption Bill escalated on Tuesday with members of various political outfits staging a black flag protest against the Constitutional Head of State when he was on a visit to Mayiladuthurai.

Ravi’s convoy was greeted with black flags held by members of the Dravidar Kazhagam (the parent outfit of the ruling DMK), CPI, CPI (M) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi en route.

Some of the functionaries hurled black flags tied to sticks aimed at the convoy but policemen present there managed to catch hold of them and prevented them from hitting the pilot vehicle.

The political party functionaries said they were protesting the Governor’s inordinate delay in forwarding to the President for assent a Bill seeking exemption from NEET for undergraduate medical courses admissions in Tamil Nadu.

The Bill was originally passed in the Assembly last September but the Governor returned it to the House raising objections in February this year.

Following this, the Assembly unanimously readopted the Bill the same month and sent it to the Governor and it has been held up in Raj Bhavan ever since.

The Governor was on a visit to the Sri Abhirami Amirtha Kadeswarar Thirukadaiyur temple at Dharmapuram Adheenam mutt when the black flag protest was held.

Police said over 60 persons have been detained in connection with the incident. Heavy police protection was provided to the Governor thereafter. The state BJP condemned the incident and charged it as a security lapse.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 06:24 PM IST