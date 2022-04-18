Thane: Muse Foundation, Shramik Janata Sangh protest outside TMC headquarter against manual scavenging

Several activists on Monday from Muse Foundation and Shramik Janata Sangh protested outside the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters and demanded that the manual scavenging should be eradicated on a priority basis and the Thane civic body should also pay compensation to the relatives of those who died cleaning sewers and septic tanks.

All the activists filed a memorandum with senior officials of TMC and demanded an investigation into manual scavenging within the next two months.

The protesters from both Muse Foundation and Shramik Janata Sangh gave an idea to the TMC officials to deploy jet pumps and other such machines as an alternative to manual scavenging.

Several attempts of FPJ Correspondent to speak to the members of Muse Foundation & Shramik Janata Sangh went futile.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 09:23 PM IST