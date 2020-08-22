NEET and JEE exams 2020: Sisodia slams Centre; students tweet study material with hashtags urging postponement

"The central government is playing with the lives of millions of students in the name of JEE-NEET exam. My request to the Center is to immediately cancel both these exams in the whole country and make alternate arrangements for admission this year. In this time of unprecedented crisis, an unprecedented step will lead to a solution," tweeted Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

In a follow-up post he added that the thinking that NEET and JEE were the only options when it came to admissions was "narrow and impractical".

"Educational institutions around the world are adopting new methods of admission. Why can't we do it in India? How does it make sense to state the lives of children in the name of entrance examination?" he asked.