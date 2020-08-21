ProtestAgainstExamsInCOVID trends on Twitter, as over 3 million tweets seek postponement of NEET, JEE exams

Over the last few days many have taken to social media platforms urging the Centre and all concerned authorities to take the COVID-19 pandemic as well as natural calamities such as floods that have wreaked havoc in many parts of the country.

Following the announcement that the Centre would not be pressing pause on the upcoming exams, the tweetstorm has simply intensified. #ProtestAgainstExamsInCOVID remains one of the top trends in India and as of Friday evening has more than 2.8 million tweets. Note that this number keeps fluctuating as more or less posts are shared over a period of time. Alongside, there are several other hashtags that have been adopted, including "#NEETJEE" "#PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid" and more.

All in all, we counted more than 3 million tweets as per the numbers mentioned on Twitter.