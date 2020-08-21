NEET, JEE exams will not be postponed, says Education Ministry

Despite protests to the contrary, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (now known as the Ministry of Education) has said that NEET and JEE exams will not be postponed.
The development was also confirmed by Amit Khare, the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development who told Bar & Bench that the exam would not be postponed. "The Supreme Court has given a very clear order," he added.
Many including Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy had earlier urged the Centre to postpone the exam, stating in his "urgent letter" to Modi that going ahead with the tests could "lead to a large number of suicides by youths around the country." Others including the NSUI have also written to the Prime Minister seeking a delay in conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).
Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court had rejected a plea for the postponement of the two entrance tests due to the coronavirus outbreak. The court said that life has to go on despite the virus outbreak and that it could not put the careers of students in jeopardy by interfering in the National Testing Agency's decision to hold these in September.
The news came in even as hashtags urging postponement of the exams continued to trend on Twitter with hundreds taking up the request.
Further details awaited.
